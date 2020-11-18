PM Modi's Call With Biden Was 'very Warm'; Shared Views On Healthcare, Indo-Pacific: Envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Joe Biden had a "very warm conversation" on Tuesday as they exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific region and the role of healthcare, pharmaceuticals and particularly vaccines amid COVID-19 pandemic, said India's Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The envoy told ANI that PM Modi congratulated Biden on his election win, while Biden extended Diwali greetings to PM Modi and the people of India.

Prime Minister Modi and Biden on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation wherein they reiterated firm commitment to India-US strategic partnership and discussed priorities and concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region. During the conversation, PM Modi described Biden’s election as a testament to the strength and resilience of democratic traditions in the US.

READ | Joe Biden Not A Stranger To India: Jaishankar Harkens To Ambassadorship During Obama Days

PM Modi was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Joe Biden on November 7 as the US Presidential Election result became evident.

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

READ | PM Modi Speaks To America's President-elect Joe Biden, Praises US Democratic Traditions

PM recalls previous meetings with Biden

The Prime Minister of India also recalled his previous interactions with Biden, including during his official visits to the United States in 2014 and in 2016. Biden had chaired the Joint Session of the US Congress that was addressed by PM Modi in 2016.

"In 2014, when PM Modi came for his first official visit to the US, it was the then VP Biden who hosted an official lunch for him. Again in 2016 during PM Modi's address to the US Congress, it was VP Biden who presided over the joint session of US Congress. So, they very warmly recall those interactions," Sandhu said.

READ | US President-elect Joe Biden & VP-elect Kamala Harris Share Diwali & Sal Mubarak Wishes

Sandhu said the Prime Minister also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on her historic win and said that Indians draw inspiration from her and take pride in her achievement.

I also conveyed warm congratulations for VP-elect @KamalaHarris. Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris Presidential Transition team said that Joe Biden looks forward to working closely with Indian PM Narendra Modi on "shared global challenges", including containing COVID-19 and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

READ | Donald Trump Publically Acknowledges Biden's Victory For The 1st Time, Refuses To Concede

Biden's key role in India-US ties

Joe Biden is known to be a strong proponent of closer India-US ties since his days as a senator in the 1970s and played a key role in getting the approval of the Senate for the bilateral civil nuclear deal in 2008. In the midst of hectic negotiations between the two countries to conclude the civil nuclear deal, Biden was a critical ally of India in the Senate. The deal had laid a strong foundation for the deepening of ties between the two leading democracies of the world.

The strategic and defence ties between India and the US witnessed major expansion during Barack Obama's presidency and Biden, as the vice president, had played a key role in it. Biden also spoke about his vision for the US-India partnership as well as on standing with India in facing threats in the region in his campaign documents.

(With inputs from agency)