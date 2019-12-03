US Police Looking For Wanted Man With 'crime Pays' Tattooed On Forehead

Police in the US are currently searching for a suspect with 'crime pays' tattooed on forehead following a high-speed chase. Donald Murray, 38 is believed to be the driver involved in a chase that started when he was caught with no lights on his vehicle in Terre Haute, Indiana. The pursuit came to an end when the driver collided a tree but then fled on foot. Police caught a passenger in the car but when he was interrogated he said that he is not aware of the name of the driver. The cops were taking hints about the driver's whereabouts and identity after a viewer watched the dramatic scenes Live PD, a police-based reality show that airs on the A&E network in the US.

READ: US Citizen Raised In San Diego Faces New Terrorism Charges

Murray faces charges of criminal recklessness

Murray is currently facing charges of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement charges. Anyone with any kind of information is asked to call police on 812-232-1311. An existing photo of Murray shows that he has multiple face and neck tattoos and also an inking on his forehead which reads, 'crime pays'. His tattoo over the body was heavily mocked on social media with Jenny Gourdouze writing, "Only my hometown would be looking for a guy with a 'crime pays' tattoo smack dab in the middle of his forehead."

READ: Delhi Court Frames Charges Against 3 People In Unnao Gang Rape Case

A similar incident

Another said, "A guy with a 'crime pays' tattoo on his forehead just confirms to me that the nuclear testing of the 20th century has contaminated mankind’s DNA for generations to come." Shigeharu Shirai has escaped for 14 years as authorities wanted to arrest him over his alleged involvement in shooting a gang rival in 2003. His elaborate body ink was identified by a local Thai person who was unaware of his identity. Ultimately, they ended up posting photos online which was shared by more than 10,000 times.

READ: Charges Filed In Stabbing Of Ex-Ohio State QB Terrelle Pryor

READ: US Congressional Panel To Draw Up Charges Against Donald Trump