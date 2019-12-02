US Congressional Panel To Draw Up Charges Against Donald Trump

A Congressional panel is set to draw up charges against US President Donald Trump on December 4. On the other hand, Trump's attorney informed on December 1 that the White House won't send anyone to the hearings as of now. White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a letter to Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee that it is not fair to expect Trump in the hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings. Yet he did not rule out White House saying that it will all be based on the details from Nadler on how the inquiry will be conducted. Cipollone will next reveal the White House' stand on Friday.

Congressional Committee to begin proceedings

Until now, the US president has been unable to dismiss the allegations against him with regard to his controversial call to the Ukraine President. On December 4, the Congressional Committee will begin determining whether the evidence compiled in the investigative phase of the process meets the constitutional impeachment standard of "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors". In order to come to the decision of impeachment, charges such as abuse of power, bribery, contempt of Congress and obstruction of justice need to be proved. House impeachment leader Adam Schiff in a statement on November 25 said that the president has accepted or enlisted foreign nations to interfere in our upcoming elections. Schiff emphasized that matter is urgent as it is about the protection of US security and the integrity of elections.

Trump, Republicans dismiss allegations

On the other hand, Trump and other Republicans continue to call the accusations as "political witch hunt". Doug Collins, leading Republican on the Judiciary Committee who will lead that party's counterattack told on a televised interview that the impeachment process is a complete American waste of time. As the year-end approaches, the impeachment inquiry is likely to go fast. Democrats reportedly want to have the entire House vote on impeachment as soon as possible. They claim to have strong evidence that Trump committed impeachable offenses, despite the White House blocking the testimony of top presidential aides and refusing to hand over subpoenaed documents.

