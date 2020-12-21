Pompeo Blames 'Iran-backed Militias' For Baghdad Green Zone Attack, Wants Them Prosecuted

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday condemned the latest rocket attack on the Green Zone in Baghdad and blamed "Iran-backed militias" for wounding Iraqi civilians and damaging civilian property. Pompeo wished a speedy recovery to the wounded civilians as he slammed Iran for engaging in sectarian violence through proxies.

Iran-backed militias once again flagrantly and recklessly attacked in Baghdad, wounding Iraqi civilians. The people of Iraq deserve to have these attackers prosecuted. These violent and corrupt criminals must cease their destabilizing actions. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 21, 2020

"As Iraq struggles with COVID-19 and an increasingly dire economic crisis, Iran-backed militias are the most serious impediment to helping Iraq return to peace and prosperity. The same militias targeting diplomatic facilities are stealing Iraqi state resources on a massive scale, attacking peaceful protesters and activists, and engaging in sectarian violence," Pompeo said in a statement.

Urges Iraqis to support govt

Pompeo called on the Iraqi civilians to support its government in defending the country's sovereignty and in ensuring that all the currently Iran-backed militias are under state control.

According to reports, multiple rockets hit Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone, which houses several government buildings and diplomatic missions, including the United States Embassy. It is believed that the rockets were targetted at the US embassy in the International Zone. At least one Iraqi civilian casualty has been reported apart from the damages caused to properties.

The attack comes days before the one-year anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian military commander General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in Baghdad in a US airstrike. Iraq's Green Zone has witnessed a series of rocket attacks in the past as well, mostly directed towards the US embassy. Iran's role in those attacks has long been disputed as the United States accuse the Islamic Republic of using proxies to harm the peace in the region for its own interests.

