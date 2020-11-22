6 Security Personnel, 3 Civilians Killed In ISIS Ambush Attack In Iraq

Six Iraqi security personnel and three civilians were killed on November 21 in ambush attack conducted by the Islamic State, TRT World reported citing police and local officials. The attacked occurred 200 kilometres north of Baghdad, where a roadside bomb hit a car. The rescue team of policemen and state-aligned paramilitary forces, who arrived at the scene were then ambushed by Daesh jihadists who started firing on them.

The Islamic State has yet not claimed the responsibility for the attack, however, Mayor of the city and police have ascertained that ambush was the work of Islamic State. As of now, no casualities have been reported from the attackers, however, a probe into the attack is ongoing.

Rockets hit Kabul

Just a day before, a barrage of rockets hit residential areas in Kabul, Afghanistan during the early hours killing at least eight civilians and wounding dozens, officials said. According to the SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks jihadi organisations online, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks. A spokesman for the Taliban insurgent group, however, has denied its involvement.

The explosions took place in various parts of central and north Kabul including the heavily guarded Green Zone of embassies and international companies just before 9:00 AM (local time). Shortly after the incident, the Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian had reportedly said that “terrorists” mounted at least 14 rockets in a small truck and then set them off.

Image: AP