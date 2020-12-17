Pompeo Blasts Jinping's Party, Calls CCP 'most Existential Threat To National Security'

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the challenge from the Chinese Communist Party is the most existential threat to the security and prosperity of the United States. Pompeo, while speaking to Ben Shapiro of The Ben Shapiro Show, said that the current President Donald Trump is the first US leader to recognise the threat from China and act on it. Pompeo, however, warned that there is still a lot of work to do in countering the threat from CCP.

"This challenge from the Chinese Communist Party is the most existential threat to the United States and its prosperity and security. President Trump is the first president to have recognized that. They are working to infiltrate, to cozy up to, to draw connections, and exert influence in ways that are deep and powerful. And America has now had a leader who is refusing to bend a knee to China and is standing up to them, but there’s an awful lot more work to do, as you can see by the data that’s now coming out," Pompeo said in the interview.

'Standing up against Chinese threat'

Pompeo said that the United States is standing up against China in countering the influence that the Communist State is trying to exert on international organisations such as the United Nations and the World Health Organisation (WHO). Pompeo particularly highlighted the election of a US-backed candidate to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). "They had a Chinese candidate for something called the WIPO. We beat them. We’re competing there in ways we never did before," the former CIA director said.

Washington and Beijing have been at loggerheads for the past couple of years over numerous issues, but particularly because of the speed at which the Communist nation is growing and certain predictions that say China will overtake the United States in the next 10 years. The United States accuses China of engaging in malign activities and stealing its intellectual property rights to push its development agenda.

