Pompeo Rejects Claims Of US Quitting Global Role, Says It Is 'overly Exaggerating'

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected the European pessimism about Washington's backing from the global stage on February 15. At the Munich Security Conference, Pompeo said that the death of transatlantic bond is “grossly overexaggerated” adding that the “West is winning”. The annual meeting of world leaders, generals, and diplomats for the discussion on security challenges have reportedly been dominated with the fears of diminishing Western influence in the face of China and Russia's assertiveness.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had earlier suggested that the United States rejected “even the idea of an international community” and was acting “at the expense of neighbours and partners”. However, speaking a day after, Pompeo reportedly said that “those statements” do not reflect the reality and further para-phased a famous quote by Mark Twain.

According to the global news agency, the US Secretary of State said that Washington played an essential role in keeping Europe safe from reinforcing NATO's eastern flank on the border alongside Russia and has also led a multinational effort to defeat the Islamic State jihadist group. Pompeo also said that “the free West has a brighter future than illiberal alternatives”.

Pompeo warned of Russia's threats

Furthermore, according to media reports, the US Secretary of State warned of threats posed by Russia's territorial ambitions, China's military buildup in the Soth China Sea and Iran's “campaign of terror” through proxy conflicts in the Middle East region. While acknowledging the reliance of Europe on Russian natural gas, Pompeo announced that the US would finance the energy projects in the Eastern countries of the European Union.

Pompeo announced that through International Development Finance Corporation and the contribution of the Congress, Washington hopes to provide financing of One billion dollars to the Central and Eastern European countries of the Three Seas Initiative. The US Secretary of State further cited that Washington aims to “galvanise private sector investment” in the energy sectors.

However, this pledge by Pompeo comes amid the strong opposition of America to Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline which will reportedly double the country's gas shipments to Germany. The US believes that the construction of the pipeline will increase Russia's influence on security and economic issues in the Western part of Europe.

