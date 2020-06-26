Pompeo Releases TIP Report, US Pledges Half A Billion Dollar To Fight Trafficking Globally

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Thursday released the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, and said that America has "always stood" in defence of human rights "like no other nation". Speaking at a briefing, Pompeo said, as many as 25 million adults and children are victims of labour and sex trafficking worldwide.

“The desecration of the inherent value and immeasurable worth of human beings and for each of us human beings in the face of God makes human trafficking a truly wicked act,” he said.

Pompeo added that along the years, the United States has always protected human rights like no other nation. The Trump administration's efforts in eliminating human trafficking is a part of the country’s noble tradition, he said.

The Trafficking in Persons Report is the gold standard for countless stakeholders around the world to combat human trafficking. We'll continue to bring governments to the table and call on them to make the fight to #EndTrafficking a priority. pic.twitter.com/voGtEOvmtH — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 25, 2020

Breakdown of Trafficking in Persons report

The TIP report is divided into Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-2 watchlist and Tier-3 categories. The countries whose governments fully meet minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking under TVPA (Trafficking Victims Protection Act) are ranked in the Tier-1 category.

Countries whose governments do not fully meet the minimum standards of TVPA but are making significant efforts to adopt those standards are categorised as Tier-2. Nations whose governments do not fully meet the minimum standards and are not making substantial efforts towards it are listed under Tier-3.

Pompeo said that the US denied assistance to certain countries that were ranked in the Tier-3 category, which marks the lowest designation in the TIP report.

US pledges half a billion dollars

"The Trump administration has ensured that nearly half a billion dollars is dedicated to fighting both sex and labour trafficking globally," the Secretary of State said.

As many as 22 countries have received an upgrade in the TIP report, of which 13 countries belong to the Sub-Saharan African region. Namibia is said to have received the best Tier-1 rating, becoming the first African country to do so since 2012.

"I would also want to recognise Singapore, the newly recognised Tier-1 country and Bolivia for their progress to increase convictions that identify victims among other significant improvements," Pompeo said.

US corners China over forced labour

The top US diplomat also called out Tier-3 nations like China for its initiatives that force citizens to "work in horrendous conditions". Pompeo said that the US would not support any government that allows "this kind of oppression" upon its citizens.

"We take government-sponsored trafficking very seriously. It is a perversion for any government's reason for existence to protect rights, not crush them. The US will not stand by as any government with a policy of human trafficking subjects its own citizens to this kind of oppression," he stated.

He said that the US would work to free the victims of human trafficking and would punish the persecutors.

(With inputs from agency)