Pompeo Responds To China’s Threat, Says Trump Administration First To Take It ‘seriously’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has responded to China’s threat to retaliate if the United States deploys intermediate-range missiles in the Asia Pacific region. Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian had said that China “firmly opposes” the deployment, adding that Beijing will not sit idle and will take all necessary measures to counter.

Wu said that if the United States insists on deploying missiles at its military bases in Japan, it will be provoking China to take necessary measures to resolutely fight back. He also suggested Japan and other “relevant” countries proceed cautiously from the perspective of regional peace and stability and not fall “victim” to the geopolitical plot of the United States.

Responding to Wu’s comment, Pompeo said that the behaviour of China puts the security of American people at risk, and Trump administration will take the threat “seriously”.

The Chinese Communist Party is behaving in ways that fundamentally put the American people’s security at risk. The @realDonaldTrump Administration is the first in decades to take this threat seriously. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 24, 2020

Read: Japan Deploys Ballistic Missiles At China-facing Border After Land-grab Clash With India

Battle of dominance

China has been wary of US presence in the Asia Pacific since its military might could prove a major counterbalancing force to Beijing’s expansionist policy. Recently, the US Navy sailed a guided-missile destroyer through the highly sensitive Taiwan Strait as the Sino-US relations hit nadir amid coronavirus pandemic.

Taiwan strait is a disputed zone since the self-governing island republic considers itself as sovereign while China claims the province as Beijing’s territory under its one-China policy. In recent months, China and the United States have increased their military activities near Taiwan which the later calls “ordinary mission”. The strait has been witnessing regular US sailings as Washington has emerged as a strong supporter of Taiwan’s inclusion on international platforms.

Meanwhile, the US has been challenging Beijing’s claim on the South China Sea and helping Taiwan militarily too boost its defence inventory. Last month, Taiwan revealed that it is planning to buy Harpoon anti-ship missiles from the United States to deal with the rising threat from China.

Read: Mike Pompeo Says US Stands With Canada Against China's Arbitrary Detention Of Its Citizens