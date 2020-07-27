Pompeo Extends Visa Sanctions To More Chinese Tech Staffers Citing Human Rights Issues

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday, July 26 informed that visa restrictions have been imposed on employees belonging to various Chinese tech companies and accused the firms like Huawei of providing material support to governments engaged in human rights abuses, both at home and abroad.

Visa restrictions imposed

Pompeo announced the state department's visa curb move on Twitter. According to reports, last week in a statement Pompeo said: "Telecommunications companies around the world should consider themselves on notice -- If they are doing business with Huawei, they are doing business with human rights abusers."

The @StateDept imposed visa restrictions on certain employees of Chinese technology companies like Huawei that provide material support to regimes engaging in human rights abuses globally. pic.twitter.com/tViATIdw0R — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 26, 2020

Earlier, US President Donald Trump also slammed Chinese Technology as ‘untrustworthy’ and in a statement on July 22 said, "We confronted untrustworthy Chinese technology and telecom providers. We convinced many countries not to use Huawei because it is a big security risk. Just today, the UK announced that they are not going to be using it,”. The US considers the United Kingdom's ban of the telecom giant Huawei as a major win for its global push against China.

Read: Trucks Arrive At US Consulate Ordered Closed In China

Read: CM Uddhav Calls For A Common Nationwide Policy On China, Cautions Against Strategic U-turn

Pompeo slams China

US Secretary of State Pompeo, in his speech at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library on July 23, accused China of tricking the US and the western world with its theory of ‘Peaceful Rise’. Pompeo levelled several allegations against China, from aggression in the international arena to human rights abuses at home, and mentioned that US President Donald Trump has finally said ‘enough’.

The US Secretary of State went on to add that since the start of US-China relationship, they had hoped that as the Asian country became prosperous, it would open up and become less of a threat abroad. Pompeo said that the hope is now no more, and China failed to follow the path of change Nixon had hoped.

Read: US Break-in To China's Houston Consulate 'no Different From Burglary': China Lashes Out

Read: Mike Pompeo Slams China's 'virulent Strain Of Communism', Decries 'peaceful Rise' Theory