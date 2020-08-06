Pompeo Says US To Submit A UN Security Council Resolution Next Week

According to International media reports, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on August 5 said that next week the United States is going to submit a United Nations Security Council resolution to extend arms ban on Iran despite opposition from Russia and China. A ban on conventional weapons sales to Iran ends on coming October 18 and the United States has threatened to try to force a return of UN sanctions if it is not extended. While interacting with media Pompeo said the United States would submit the long-awaited resolution coming next week and also added that the United States was alarmed at indications that China was already preparing to sell weaponry to Iran. There are various nations ready to sell weapons to Iran that will destabilize the Middle East region and can put Israel, Europe, and the United States at risk, Pompeo told reporters.

On the other hand, China and Russia used veto power in the Security Council and want the ban to expire as it is set under the 2015 resolution. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also pointed to Iranian support to Yemen's Huthi rebels, who are under assault from US ally Saudi Arabia, which is an example of an arms violation.

Diplomatic tool

Pompeo said we will not allow this to happen and we are using every diplomatic tool we have to stop Iran. On the other hand, Iran said it has the right to self-defense and that a continuation of the ban would mean an end to the nuclear deal. That resolution had blessed a denuclearization deal with Iran negotiated by then United States President Barack Obama from which President Donald Trump pulled out and quoted it as a blunder.

