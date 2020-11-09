POTUS-elect Joe Biden's Pets Create History; 'Major' 1st Rescue Dog To Enter White House

US President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill will bring two German Shepherds, including a rescue dog, to live with them in the White House, the first time in four years when pets are heading back to the famous Washington DC address. Biden and Jill adopted ‘Major’ in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association after fostering it, NBC News reported.

The canine will become the first rescue dog to live in the White House where it will be accompanied by the Bidens’ other German Shepherd ‘Champ’, the report said. ‘Major’ was fostered by the Bidens before adoption.

Hundreds of people on social media termed ‘Major’ and ‘Champ’ as “DOTUS -- Dogs of the United States”, a play on the President’s official acronym POTUS --President of the United States. It is believed that ‘Champ’ formerly lived at the vice presidential residence at the US Naval Observatory during Biden’s vice presidency, according to another media report, which added that ‘Champ’ was Biden’s childhood nickname bestowed upon him by his father, Joseph Sr.

Let’s put dogs back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/7pBihksfXT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

Both the canines often appear in the social media posts of Bidens, including in various ads. Presidential pets are a tradition in the White House, although it will be the first time in four years when dogs set foot on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as President Donald Trump has no pets.

Prior to Trump, former president Barack Obama owned two Portuguese water dogs ‘Bo and Sunny’, during his eight years in the White House.

NETIZENS REACT

Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden! His German Shepherd, Major, is set to become the first shelter dog in the White House. The Bidens adopted the German shepherd from the Delaware Humane Association two years ago after initially fostering him. pic.twitter.com/qv37hAjVWO — Humane Rescue (@HumaneRescue) November 8, 2020

Hello, We’re The First Dogs Elect Of United States. Thank you for Voting For Dad @JoeBiden. Me & Champ here we will be the First White House Pets in 4 Years 🐶 pic.twitter.com/knEVQTqu8L — Major & Champ Biden (@FirstFamilyDogs) November 9, 2020

After 4 years with NO DOGS in the WH-Welcome Champ & Major Biden! FUN FACTS: tRUMP is the 1st Prez to have NO PETS whatsoever since James K. Polk in 1845-Both were one-term presidents.

Also: In 1797 John Adams had dogs named Juno, Satan & MARK(!) He too, served only one term.🇺🇸🐶 pic.twitter.com/PSZD9Q8bH1 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 8, 2020

This is Biden’s dog “Major”.



The first rescue dog to occupy the house.



Dog lovers are the best.



pic.twitter.com/bYeScEui21 — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) November 8, 2020

(with PTI inputs)