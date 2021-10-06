Powerball Lottery Jackpot Winner Wins Grand Prize Of 4000 Crores In California

Despite nearly 40 drawings with no major Powerball Jackpot winner, authorities announced that a single ticket was sold in California which perfectly matched all the six numbers and the lucky drawer won a jackpot prize worth 700 million USD. The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66, and 69 which was drawn on Monday night and the winning Powerball number was 15.

The Powerball jackpot price money has increased to $699.8 million after over four months of failure and last ticket sales which made this price the seventh biggest in US lottery history. Since June 5, nobody had claimed the game's top prize. This jackpot was won for the first time on the night of September 4, since August 23, when the lottery introduced a third weekly drawing, according to authorities.

According to an AP report, the winning lottery ticket was purchased at a grocery shop in Morro Bay, the central coast of California. Even the California Lottery wrote on Twitter about this incident, saying that, “California, we have a winner! Congratulations to our lucky player from Morro Bay who matched 6/6 numbers and won the $699.8 Million #Powerball jackpot”.

California, we have a winner! 🎉Congratulations to our lucky player from Morro Bay who matched 6/6 numbers and won the $699.8 Million #Powerball jackpot in the Monday, October 4 draw. Thank you to all our players who played. #CALottery pic.twitter.com/U8MMEH1fht — California Lottery (@calottery) October 5, 2021

The winner of the Powerball lottery will have the choice of picking between a 29-year annuity or a cash payout of $496 million. Taxes are applicable to both reward selections. The name of the winner of the Powerball lottery will not be known until a claiming form is completed, according to the California Lottery.

Other Lottery tickets sold in the US

Meanwhile, there were five $1 million lottery winning tickets sold in different parts of the US, in which 2 were sold in Massachusetts and with one each in Virginia, Florida, and Arizona. The 41st drawing broke all the previous milestones of 36 draws, which expired in January 2021. According to the process of the game, the greater the payment will rise, the longer the game continues without a grand prize winner.

The jackpot gap was intentional, as the game's enormous possibilities of 292.2 million to one are meant to attract more participants by generating large rewards. Considering the significant wait for winning the big jackpot ticket price, many individuals have also won lesser rewards, comprising 2.8 million participants in Saturday's drawing alone, according to lottery officials. The prizes varied from $1 million to $4 million. Powerball is a lottery game that is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., the United States Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

(Image: AP)