Pramila Jayapal Withdraws Letter Urging Biden To Follow Diplomacy In Ukraine Policy

US Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal withdrew a letter calling on US President Joe Biden to follow diplomacy with Russia in Ukraine policy. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, in a statement released on Twitter, announced that 30 members of the Congress have taken back their letter written to the White House regarding Ukraine. The decision by Pramila Jayapal comes after facing backlash from Democrats over releasing a letter signed by 30 members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus calling for diplomacy.

In the statement, Jayapal claimed that the letter was written several months back and was released by staff "without proper vetting." She said that she accepts "responsibility" for it adding that the timing of the letter was "conflated" with Republican leader Kevin McCarthy's recent suggestion that Republicans might pull back on Ukraine funding if they take control in the House. She stressed that the statements created the viewpoint that Democrats who have backed and voted for every package of support for Ukraine will align with Republicans who seek to withdraw the US support for Ukraine. In the statement, Pramila Jayapal underscored that every war ends with diplomacy and that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will end with a Ukrainian victory.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. Every war ends with diplomacy, and this one will too after Ukrainian victory. The letter sent yesterday, although restating that basic principle, has been conflated with GOP opposition to support for Ukrainians' just defense of their national sovereignty. As such, it is a distraction at this time and we withdraw the letter," Pramila Jayapal said in the statement.

Pramila Jayapal affirms "unequivocal commitment" to supporting Ukraine

Earlier, Pramila Jayapal affirmed an "unequivocal commitment" to supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian offensive. In a statement, Jayapal said that she and her colleagues advocated continuing support for Ukraine while following diplomatic support for the war-torn nation. In the statement, she said, "We are united as Democrats in our unequivocal commitment to supporting Ukraine in their fight for their democracy and freedom in the face of the illegal and outrageous Russian invasion, and nothing in the letter advocates for a change in that support." The reversal from Jayapal comes amid the criticism from several lawmakers. Representative Jake Auchincloss called the letter an "olive branch to a war criminal who’s losing his war." One senior House Democrat ahead of the withdrawal of the letter said, "people are furious – especially front liners," CNN reported.

Statement from @RepJayapal reaffirming support for Ukraine and clarifying the position of a letter to President Biden ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ddcoyHu94H — Progressive Caucus (@USProgressives) October 24, 2022

Members of Congress called for 'proactive diplomacy for realistic ceasefire'

The clarification was issued after Progressive Caucus said that 30 members of Congress called on US President Biden to pursue "direct diplomacy for a negotiated settlement to end Russia’s war in Ukraine." It further stressed that the letter considered the difficulties involved in engaging with Russia due to the offensive in Ukraine. It noted that the crisis will escalate if the war between Russia and Ukraine continues. The members of the Congress called on Biden to continue military and economic support for Ukraine along with "proactive diplomacy for a realistic ceasefire framework."

NEW: 30 members of Congress are urging President Biden to pursue direct diplomacy for a negotiated settlement to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.



The letter recognizes the difficulties involved in engaging Russia given its illegal invasion — but make the case that now is the time 🧵 — Progressive Caucus (@USProgressives) October 24, 2022

Image: AP