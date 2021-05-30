Pregnant Migrant Woman In US Stuck Atop Of Border Barrier In El Paso, Rescued

A 23-year-old pregnant migrant woman was rescued with the help of the fire rescue ladder after she was stuck atop the border barrier near downtown El Paso and Ciudad Juarez at the US-Mexico border. The migrant from Honduras was attempting to climb the 18-foot-high steel bollard wall when she was unable to get down onto the other side safely. The US Mexico Border Patrol agents responded to the incident and sought the help of the El Paso Fire Department, according to Fox 14. Officers helped the migrant woman descend safely without hurting herself from the tall barrier. She was immediately rushed to the University Medical Center for a medical evaluation. However, both the migrant woman and her baby were safe.

Sources told the on-ground reporters that the pregnant woman had entered the US illegally. She was processed and expelled the same day into Mexico under Title 42 by the border authorities. This comes as only last week, members of the House Border Security Caucus travelled to El Paso to examine the migrant processing facilities and tour a portion of the border wall amid the onslaught of the migrants at the border under the Joe Biden administration. At a presser following his visit, Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council said: “We are rewarding lawless behaviour. That can’t happen in a country as great as ours.”

[A migrant family crosses the border into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. After waiting months and sometimes years in Mexico, people seeking asylum in the US are being allowed into the country as they wait for courts to decide on their cases, unwinding one of the Trump administration's signature immigration policies that President Joe Biden vowed to end. Credit: AP Photo/Christian Chavez]

“There’s no other governor that provides more resources than Gov. Abbott” to secure the border.



—Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council



Texas leads all states in securing the border, and we are about to do more than ever. pic.twitter.com/AQHd30R3yk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2021

Department of Homeland Security data showed as many as 172,348 unauthorized migrants were taken into the custody in March and the number since then shot up to 178,622 as of last month. The GOP called the issue of the US illegal immigration taking a hike, with risks of sex trafficking, and drug smuggling, as he called the crisis ‘ like they’ve never seen before.’ "We don’t even have to go back to Trump's policies if we would simply hire judges, put them on the border, and adjudicate these cases immediately, it would end,” Judd told reporters. Congresswoman Yvette Herrell, representing New Mexico's largest congressional district, called the migrant crisis “costly and cruel.”

Two toddlers aged 3 and 5 tossed by 'smugglers'

Last month, smugglers at the US-Mexico border tossed two toddlers aged 3 and 5 from atop the 14-foot border wall in Santa Teresa. The shocking 29-second surveillance footage, which was first observed by a Santa Teresa CBP agent, was released to the public by the US Customs and Border Protection. The footage that caused a stir showed a smuggler dropping a three-year-old girl and a five-year-old girl, sisters from Ecuador, from off the top of the barrier installed at the border, then he quickly runs to the Mexican side and flees along with another smuggler waiting in the ambush.