President Biden Says Over 120,000 US, Foreign, Afghan Nationals Evacuated In Last 17 Days

US President Joe Biden on August 30 informed that over 120,000 US, foreign and Afghan citizens had been evacuated in the last 17 days from the war-torn nation. While announcing the completion of the massive evacuation operations in the war-torn nation, Biden thanked the American soldiers for their execution of the dangerous retrograde. His remarks came as the last US servicemen boarded a C-17 aircraft on Monday, marking the end of the 20-year-long US mission in Kabul.

“The past 17 days have seen our troops execute the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States. They have done it with unmatched courage, professionalism, and resolve. Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended," Biden said in a statement.

The US President also said that he will address the American people on the withdrawal of US troops from Afghan on Tuesday afternoon. Biden noted that the decision to stick to the August 31 deadline was the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs and all commanders on the ground. He said that ending the airlift mission as planned was the best way to protect the lives of troops, and secure the prospects of civilian departures for those who want to leave Afghanistan in the weeks and months ahead.

US to continue coordination with int'l partners

Further, Biden said that the Taliban had made commitments on safe passage and the world would hold them accountable for their commitments. He also revealed that he had asked the Secretary of State to lead the continued coordination with US international partners to ensure safe passage for any American, Afghan partners, and foreign nationals who want to leave Afghanistan.

“This will include work to build on the UN Security Council Resolution passed this afternoon that sent the clear message of what the international community expects the Taliban to deliver on moving forward, notably freedom of travel,” the US President added.

Meanwhile, the US suspended its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden has retained Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad to carry out the last mile negotiations with the Taliban. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the other hand, announced that the country has now moved its diplomatic operations to Qatar.

(Image: AP)