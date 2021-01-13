UN To Leaders Before Biden's Inauguration: 'Don't Encourage Followers To Commit Violence'

The United Nations on Tuesday called on world leaders, including from the United States, to not incite violence. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric urged political leaders from around the world, including from the US, to not encourage their supporters to commit violence. This comes days after the US Capitol Hill insurrection on January 6, where a riotous mob of Trump supporters laid siege to the Congress building after the outgoing president addressed a crowd.

Stephane Dujarric also mentioned the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden as he hoped there will be no violence either on or before January 20. Dujarric said the message is for everyone, adding "those who have disagreements should go through established constitutional process". Earlier, Congressman Conor Lamb claimed that thousands of armed Trump supporters are plotting to surround Capitol Hill on Jan 20 in order to stop the swearing-in from taking place.

Democrats accuse Trump of inciting violence

Democrats accuse Donald Trump of inciting the crowd on January 6, who later infiltrated the US Congress building, while a joint session to certify Biden's victory was underway. Five people, including a police officer, died during the storming of Capitol Hill. Democrats are calling for a motion to remove President Trump from office before Biden's inauguration so that he can never run for the presidency again. If a motion to impeach Trump is brought in by the House Democrats, he will be the first president in US history to be impeached twice.

Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had called on Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke 25th Amendment along with members of the cabinet to remove Trump from office. However, it seems Pence has decided to stand by the side of the Republican leader until the end of their term as he met Trump yesterday and reportedly assured him that he will suppress any such attempt before Jan 20. Pence said, "With just eight days left in the President's term, you and the Democratic Caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment. I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution."

