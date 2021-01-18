President-elect Joe Biden's Dog Major Honoured With 'inDOGuration'

On January 17, Delaware Humane Association, the shelter where President-elect Joe Biden adopted his dog, celebrated the ‘InDOGuration’ for his pet named Major. The German shepherd pooch became the first shelter dog to enter the White House as Trump’s presidency marks its conclusion on January 20. Major was one of six puppies from the dog pack out for adoption that time and was brought to the shelter "after coming in contact with something toxic in their home", the organisation said at the time in an online statement. Ahead of Biden’s official inauguration, 2-year-old Major, Biden family's second German shepherd was given a warm ‘InDogruration’ at the White House.

[Biden with Major. Credit: AP]

In a post shared on Facebook, the Delaware Humane Association wrote, “We couldn’t be more grateful for all of your amazing #Indoguration support! The donations and photos are still rolling in “major” updates to come". The shelter shared the adoption photo of President-elect Joe Biden and Major, happily posing for the camera. The pet was honoured with a virtual "InDoguration" celebration as he wagged his tail inside the US political building. The center appreciated Biden’s love for the animals as he took in major. "Joe Biden caught wind of them and reached out immediately. The rest is history", the dog shelter appreciated in a post.

"Today is Major’s lucky day!," the humane society wrote on its Facebook page at the time Biden adopted Major. "Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden! The Bidens have gotten to know Major while fostering him and are now ready to make the adoption official."

Held ceremony via zoom

While US President Donald Trump was the first president to not own a pet dog, Biden is a proud owner of two German shepherds. “One thinks he's Secret Service and he is, and the other one is a puppy. My vet said, 'your shepherd's 12 -years-old. He's getting slow. The best thing to keep him going is to get another little puppy’”, Biden said of 12-year-old Champ, according to AP. The no-kill shelter in Delaware hosted the virtual ceremony via Zoom. "Let's celebrate the first-ever shelter pup to become First Dog and raise $$$ to help more shelter animals like Major live the American Dream," the Facebook post by the shelter announcing the celebration read.

