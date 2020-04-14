President Trump Bats For Re-opening The Country In A 'successful Manner'

US President Donald Trump during a press conference on Monday evening (local time) said that the country will be open and will "successfully open" soon. He added that he will be speaking to Governors to give the information needed to re-open the states.

Trump bats for reopening the country

"We're very close to completing a plan to open our country." pic.twitter.com/xnV4XxwnjL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 13, 2020

During the press briefing at the White House, President Trump said, "I want to thank the various Governors, health professionals, scientists, and business leaders for their incredible hard work and input over the past month and long beyond a month. I have been having many discussions with my team and top experts and we are very close to opening our country even ahead of schedule and that's so important. We will soon finalize new and important guidelines and give Governors the information they need for safely opening their states. My administration's plan and corresponding guidelines will gove the American people the confidence they need to begin to return to normal life. We want our country open and we want to return to a normal life. Our country is going to be open and it will be successfully open."

The remarks come a day after President Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter and disagreed over the opening of the country. President Trump, on Monday, took to Twitter to assert that 'it was the President's decision to open up the states, not the state governors'. He added that his administration was working closely with the Governors and will announce a decision soon.

On the other hand, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the decision must be based on 'data and experts, not opinion and politics', at his daily press briefing.

Cuomo has often locked horns with Trump, criticising his delayed response to the pandemic. While Cuomo had publically appealed the US government to provide 30,000-40,000 ventilators, Trump has rubbished it by saying, "You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’".