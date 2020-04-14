New York Guv Gives Positive Response On COVID-19: 'Worst Is Over If Continued To Be Smart'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday during his daily briefing asserted that the worst of the Coronavirus Pandemic is over. According to him, the numbers are saying that they can control the spread of the virus.

He said, "I believe that the worst is over if we continue to be smart. We have controlled the spread. There is a confidence to be taken in that. And, I believe that we can now start on the path to normalcy. We can have a plan where you start to see some business re-opening, understanding the delicate balance."

Speaking about the healthcare workers, the NY Governor said, "For the rest of my life, I will say nothing but thank you to the healthcare workers. I was not sure that we could keep the tide from overwhelming our hospital capacity. And they did." Till Tuesday morning, New York-- one of the worst-hit spot in the US, has seen a total of 10,056 deaths and 195,655 positive Coronavirus cases.

Trump-Cuomo lock horns

On Monday, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter and stated that 'it was the President's decision to open up the states, not the state governors'. He added that his administration was working closely with the Governors and will announce a decision soon. On the other hand, Cuomo stated that the decision must be based on 'data and experts, not opinion and politics'.

Read: Donald Trump targets ‘Lamestream media', says ‘working hard to expose their corruption’

Meanwhile, Cuomo had publically appealed the US government to provide 30,000-40,000 ventilators. However, Trump had rubbished it by saying, "You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’".

Read: 'All passengers from Australia, UK, & USA to undergo universal screening' Health Ministry

Coronavirus in the US

Leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. With around 586,866 cases and 23,621 deaths till now, the Trump administration is facing momentous criticism for failing to contain the outbreak. Trump has also not announced a nationwide shutdown to deal with Coronavirus and has threatened to slash funding to WHO claiming it was 'biased towards China'.

At present, there are around 1,923,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 119,598 people. In a ray of hope, around 443,922 people are also reported to have recovered.

Read: USA expresses solidarity with India: 'Will work shoulder to shoulder against COVID-19'

Read: Trump hails 'big oil deal' with OPEC+ after top oil producers agree on record output cuts