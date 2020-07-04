US President Trump Criticises Protesters, Calls Out 'merciless Campaign To Erase History'

US President Donald Trump in an event to celebrate Independence Day in Mount Rushmore in South Dakota criticized the protests across the country and said claimed that protestors were a part of "merciless campaign to wipe out our history.” Trump went on to state that the movement was attacking the legacy of every person in Mount Rushmore.

'Trump criticises those wiping out history'

"There is new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance if you do not speak its language, perform its rituals, recite its mantras and follow its commandments, then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted and punished. It is not going to happen to us," he said.

Protestors, led by Native American activists had lined up on the road up to the monument, and police with riot gear had to push them back. The protestors were holding placards and were also playing Lakota music.

"1776 represented the culmination of thousands of years of Western civilization, and the triumph of not only spirit but wisdom, philosophy and reason. But yet, as we meet here tonight, there is a growing danger that threatens every blessing our ancestors fought so hard for. Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children." the President said in his speech.

Meanwhile, presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden criticised the President for not doing enough to deal with the virus and urged him to "step up, take action, and lead." The former Vice President said that scientific actions will be needed to tackle the virus and not fictional.

Trump has been criticised for holding massive events and encouraging July 4 celebrations amidst the increasing risk of coronavirus and the death of more than 1,29,000 people. Anti-Trump Republicans have slammed Trump for encouraging outdoor activities and the Lincoln Project called Donald Trump “America’s worst president”. The group released a video which included quotes from Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt and Lincoln to showcase the legacy by each of them but for Trump, they said he “will neither be remembered nor revered”.

