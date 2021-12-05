Prince Andrew Travelled On Sex Offender Epstein's Private Jet At Least 4 Times: Report

UK’s Prince Andrew travelled at least four times on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private aeroplane, the DailMail reported, citing sources. According to the report, Prince Andrew flew on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” four times and even visited the paedophile financier’s island Little Saint James in February 1999. Onboard with him was Epstein himself, Ghislaine Maxwell, and the Duke of York’s personal protection officers.

The latest revelation has raised further questions about Prince Andrew's judgement and his friendship with Epstein, who committed suicide in a New York prison in 2019, and Maxwell. Previously, Andrew had admitted visiting Little St James Island, also known as ‘paedophile island’, however, he also insisted that he never saw anything untoward. In 2019, Andrew had also admitted that he had flown on Epstein’s private plane but he did not specify which one or how many times.

However, now the flight records seen by the media outlet suggest that the Duke of York’s first flight was to the billionaire's private Caribbean island in the US Virgin Islands in 1999. After spending around three nights on the island, Andrew then boarded the jet for the second time to return to West Palm Beach, Florida, where Epstein had a mansion. The third time Prince Andrew reportedly travelled was in 2000 when he journeyed from New Jersey to West Palm Beach. The fourth flight from London to Edinburgh occurred in September 2006 during Epstein’s first criminal case.

The Duke flew on Epstein’s jet at least four times but the exact number may be much higher, the media outlet said, pointing to the testimony of Jeffrey Epstein’s former pilot David Rogers. As per the report, Rogers has stated that he annotated Prince Andrew’s name to ‘AP’ on an “unknown number” of occasions. The Duke is recorded as a passenger on Epstein's multiple jets more than 100 times. But Rogers also said that the initials were used for other high-profile guests as well.

Accusations against Prince Andrew

It should be noted that last week, during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a female witness told the court how the disgraced financier raped her when she was 14-years-old. The victim claimed that she saw Prince Andrew on the private jet dubbed the “Lolita Express”. Meanwhile, for years, the Duke of York has been accused by one of Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, of sexual abuse.

Prince Andrew is being sued in New York by Giuffre, who alleges that she was forced to perform sexual acts with him. Giuffre has said that she was trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell and forced to have sex with the sex offender’s friends, including the Duke of York, when she was underage. However, Prince Andrew has consistently denied Giuffre’s allegations.

(Image: AP)