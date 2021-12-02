Prince Harry Calls Global COVID Vaccine Equity A 'spectacular Failure' Amid Omicron Scare

On World AIDS Day, Prince Harry called on all countries to join a movement to ensure that science for HIV and COVID-19 reaches all who need it most. He pointed out the parallels between the AIDS crisis and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, stating that it is striking to see the AIDS activists across the globe are also leading the call for COVID-19 vaccine equity. He, however, stressed that vaccinating the world is a test of "our moral character and we are experiencing a spectacular failure when it comes to global vaccine equity".

In a letter to WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Prince spoke out on behalf of his late mother Princess Diana, a longtime advocate in the fight against HIV/AIDS. He honoured those whose lives have been cut short and further reaffirmed his commitment to a scientific community that has worked tirelessly against the disease.

“On this World AIDS Day we recognise the 40 years that have shaped life for many… My mother would be deeply grateful for everything you stand for and have accomplished. We all share that gratitude, so thank you,” Prince Harry wrote in the letter.

“Similar to the AIDS crisis, we've yet again revealed over the past year, that the value of life depends on whether you were born and/or live in a rich nation, or a developing country,” Prince Harry said.

Harry calls for vaccine equity

Amid rising concerns over the Omicron COVID variant, Harry talked about the global vaccination rates as nearly half of the population remains unvaccinated. He noted that it is too early to know the full extent of the risk that the Omicron variant poses, however, he added that there is no doubt that its emergence is of “deep concern”. He said that the “voiceless majority of the world needs to be heard”.

Prince Harry called for international pandemic agreements, for governments to deliver the doses that they committed, for the breaking of pharma monopolies that prevent vaccines from getting to communities around the world and ultimately treating all human lives as equal. He said that to repeat the mistakes of the past is a “betrayal of the next generation”. He also declared that it is time to draw from the lessons that were learned throughout the HIV/AIDS pandemic, where millions died unnecessarily due to deep inequities in access to treatment.

Harry concluded by saying, "Let's spend today celebrating and building on the work of champions who turned what was once a death sentence into a manageable condition. Let's spend tomorrow continuing our efforts to save lives and make a difference."

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)