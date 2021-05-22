Prince Harry Reveals One Of The First Words Of His Son Archie Was 'grandma'

In the new Apple TV docuseries, Prince Harry revealed that one of the first words of his son Archie was “grandma”, which was a sweet nod to late Princess Diana. The Duke of Sussex made the revelation in his series, ‘The Me You Can’t See’, which is co-created by Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry said that a photo of his mother, who tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, is currently hanging in Archie’s nursery.

While sharing about his two-year-old son’s first words, Prince Harry said, “I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said - apart from ''mama,'' ''papa,'' it was then ''grandma''. Grandma Diana. It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here”.

Further, Prince Harry said that he is grateful for his family of almost four. It is worth mentioning that Meghan Markle is currently pregnant with their second child. The Duke of Sussex added that he is confident that if her mother were alive today, she would be proud of him and his decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family. “I'm living the life that she wanted to live for herself. Living life as she wanted us to be able to live,” Prince Harry said.

He added that he has felt Princess Diana’s presence more over the past year than ever before. The Duke said that his mother has helped him get here. He also went on to say that he wishes “she could have met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie”.

‘Just got met with total silence...’

Meanwhile, in his mental-health docuseries, Prince Harry has also revealed that he received “total silence” from the royal family when his wife Meghan Markle struggled with racist treatment from the British media. He spoke about how the press and social media trolls affected Meghan’s mental health during her time as a working royal. He referred to racist newspaper headlines written about the duchess and said that flashing camera made his “blood boil” but he also felt “completely helpless”.

Prince Harry said that the cameras made his “blood boil” and reminded him of how his late mother Princess Diana was treated by the press. “I felt completely helpless. I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect. We spent four years trying to make it work, we did everything we possibly could to stay there doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling,” Prince Harry said.

(With inputs from ANI)



