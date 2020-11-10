Richa Chadha And Amy Jackson Express Their Happiness As Kamala Harris Creates History

Kamala Harris has made history as she becomes the first female vice president-elect of the United States. Many Indian celebrities have taken to social media to share congratulatory messages with her. Actors Richa Chadha and Amy Jackson also took to their Instagram to share their happiness about this news. Take a look.

Richa Chadha’s Instagram Post

Richa Chadha took to her Instagram on November 8, 2020, as she expressed how happy Harris’ being elected as Vice President made her. The actor shared a picture of Kamala Harris and wrote a long caption in reference to the 2016 US elections and how overwhelmed she was by the incumbent president being elected versus another female candidate.

Her caption read, “…I went to bed at about 8 am on the 9th November keeping a watch on the outcome of the U.S election, wondering why it was so close. I woke up at about 3 pm to learn that the former host of The Apprentice had been elected to arguably the most powerful office in the world. Something broke me. It didn’t have much to do with politics... it was a strange and saddening realisation that several in a country where women outnumbered men, which was the “Greatest Nation”, which exported Hollywood to the rest of the world, still preferred a man over a woman… ''

''No one could understand why this felt so personal, it made no sense to me either. But perhaps sometimes, really terrible things happen to show us the way. Things do get bad, worse, worst before they get better, you know what I mean? Yes, you do. Don’t make me spell it out. Now a Black+ Tamil woman is going to be in the White House! Even the cynic+ anarchist in me will celebrate. Akka’s got a foot in the door. Congratulations and thank you!”

Amy Jackson’s Instagram Post

Actor Amy Jackson took to her Instagram as she shared a snippet from the speech the Vice President-elect gave, post the results were announced. She mentioned that the speech she gave was incredible. Her caption read, “YES TO YOU AMERICA 🇺🇸!!!!!! Such an incredible speech from the very FIRST female Vice President #KamalaHarris - equality, unity and dignity is how it’s going down ✊🏼”

