Punjab-origin Man Found Dead In California, Had Plans To Celebrate Diwali With Family

On Thursday, a 41-year-old man from Punjab was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the state of California, US. The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Singh. He was employed as a security guard at the godown of an e-commerce company in California and was a native of Khanna in Punjab. Amandeep's body was found in a car and the family learned about the incident on Wednesday morning.

The mysterious death sends the family into shock

The deceased's elder brother Rajinder Singh stated that Amandeep was the youngest of three siblings. He added that the family received the information of Amandeep's death on Wednesday morning. When Rajinder woke up, he noticed a missed call from his brother on his WhatsApp at around 1 am. He said this made him a little worried as Amandeep had never called at odd hours.

“I called Amandeep back several times but he did not respond. A California police officer responded to the call after repeated attempts and informed that Amandeep was found dead in a car. The officer further told me that his body was sent for postmortem for further investigation”, said Rajinder. The family is now seeking help from the Punjab government to bring the remains of Amandeep back to his home state.

Meanwhile, his mother Jaspal Kaur is in deep shock and revealed that Amandeep relocated to the US around seven years back. She also said that he was to get married soon. “He had his plans to celebrate Diwali with family in Punjab and we are also looking for a perfect matrimonial match though he was single but now everything has been finished”, the mother said.