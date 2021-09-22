Israel Exacerbating 'dire Situation' In Gaza With 'military Escalation': Qatar's Emir

Launching a scathing attack on Israel, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said that the zionist regime committed multiple violations in beleaugued Palestinian territories of Gaza Strip and West Bank this year. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday, the Qatar's Emir asserted that Israel exacerbated the “dire situation” in Gaza with its “dangerous military escalation”, leading to deaths of hundreds of unarmed civilians. Notably, Qatar was the first Arab world country to establish trade relations with Israel but the 2008 Gaza war severed their mutual ties.

“This year has witnessed numerous Israeli violations in occupied East Jerusalem and the recurrence of attacks on Islamic and Christian sanctities, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, and the seizure of Palestinian homes in the context of the Judaization and settlement policies,” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said.

On 10 May, Hamas fired its first projectile onto Israel, starting 11 days of obliterating aerial exchanges between the warring sides. As the conflict turned bloodier and the international call for peace gained momentum, a truce was signed. The war claimed over 200 lives, including women and children on both sides. However, experts deem the pact to be short-lived as both Israel and Hamas continue to claim victory against each other and attack each other's territories. It is imperative to note that quasi-democratic group Hamas and the State of Israel have fought four bitter wars in just over a decade and each of them has ended inconclusively. More than 230 Palestinians, including 65 children and 12 Israelis, including a 5 year and a 16-year-old were killed in the conflict, as reported by the Associated Press.

'Support Palestinian State'

After an Egypt brokered peace treaty was signed between the two, Qatar along with other countries pledged monetary aid to replenish the damage. According to AP, Doha pledged $500 million for Gaza following the 10-21 May conflict. Meanwhile, in his blistering speech, the Qatari leader called on international community to support the establishment of a free Palestinian state and accept the two state solution to the conflict.

"International community has a comprehensive, just and peaceful settlement of the Palestinian cause by establishing a Palestinian state," he said.

Image: AP





