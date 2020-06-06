Reddit Co-founder Ohanian Steps Down From Board, Wants A Black Candidate To Replace Him

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has announced that he will be stepping down from the company’s board and has asked to be replaced by a more diverse choice. Ohanian, in a series of tweets, said that he is trying to set an example for other leaders and those in positions of influence and urged the remaining members of the board to replace him with a black candidate.

Read: US Protests Calm After Arrests, Clashes With Cops

'Setting an example'

Alexis Ohanian, who is married to tennis star Serena Williams, claimed that his family played a big role in influencing his decision to step down. He explained that as a father he wants to be able to look into his daughter’s eyes and proudly answer her when she asks what he did to battle racial inequality. Ohanian also announced that he will be donating $1 million to Colin Kaepernick's nonprofit Know Your Rights Camp while adding that future profits made on his Reddit stocks will be used to help the black community and help fight racial inequality.

Read: US Shares Proposal To Extend Iran Arms Embargo With Russia

Take a look at the tweet thread here:

I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging.⁰



It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country. — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: “What did you do?”⁰https://t.co/4UiozIOo8P — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

I've resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, + I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop.https://t.co/LWI1OnCaVi — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

Reddit CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman in a Reddit post said that he will honour Alexis Ohanian’s wish and also thanked him for the gesture as well as his years of service to Reddit. The Reddit board, including Alexis, chairs four white men and one woman.

Reddit in the past has been criticised multiple times and has been accused of being a breeding ground of hate, prejudice and racism. Huffman in the past has personally come under fire for not taking strict actions against communities in Reddit that propagate racist views and unacceptable language. In his latest Reddit post, Huffman reiterated that Reddit as a platform does not tolerate hate, racism, and violence and while the site has a long way to go at tackling these issues, their values have been clear from the beginning.

As a tribute to the anti-racism protests in the United States and the death of George Floyd, Reddit has changed the colour of its icon from the regular orange to black.

Read: Canada's Justin Trudeau Rejects Donald Trump's Demand To Invite Russia For G7 Summit

Read: US Cardinal At Vatican Prays For Floyd, And America's Future

(Image Credit Pixabay)