US Reporter Goes Viral After Accidentally Using 'reply All' Button To Call In Sick

A reporter from Kansas City, Nick Vasos, learnt first hand how dangerous the 'reply all' button can be when he accidentally emailed every employee a sick message. The email was sent to all employees of the company's 200 stations. Vasos, a TV reporter in Kansas City in Missouri in the United States decide to call in sick on Thursday but instead of emailing his boss and supervisor, Vasos called in sick to nearly 200 stations. Each and every employee in those 200 stations received Vasos's sick message. In response to his blunder of epic proportion, thousands of emails, tweets and even some bowls of soup came flooding back to him.

#PrayforNick

Nexstar Media Group, the company Vasos works for, across the country responded to his message with either sympathy or hilarity and even some lighthearted banter. They even gave Vasos his 15 minutes of fame by starting a hashtag #PrayforNick and made it popular enough to trend across the country.

Ted Nesi, who is an editor and reporter at WPRI 12, said that this was the only way to bring together the staffers of America's largest local TV station owner. Vasos's colleagues even set up a mock memorial for him which consisted of all the necessities: candles, a framed headshot of Vasos, a stuffed Snoopy doll and a bobblehead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

To all my pals at @fox4kc please give @NickVasos a huge hug for me when he gets better. #Nextstarnation #prayfornick pic.twitter.com/2Cfhr3Y2lc — Rich Bracken (@richbracken1) November 22, 2019

Tweets apology to all celebrity Nicks

According to Vasos, he had undergone oral surgery on Thursday which required to fast and abstain from water for seven hours prior to the surgery. This causes Vasos to get wobbly after taking his medication. After no hear back from when he texted his manager about him not coming in on that day he decided to mail his manager, which in hindsight was a mistake.

Vasos took his 15 minutes of fame in his stride and later jokingly tweeted an apology to Nicholas Cage, Nick Jonas and other celebrity Nicks.

getting ready to speak with @NickVasos @fox4kc and im feeling all excited and nervous inside... #prayfornick https://t.co/TDT63rgybF — Dana Wright (@RadioDana) November 22, 2019

