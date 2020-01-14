Republicans Determined To Begin Impeachment Trial, Won't Dismiss Charges

Senate Republicans signalled on January 13 that they are poised to begin an impeachment trial against US President Donald Trump in the coming days and they rejected the idea of simply voting to dismiss the articles of impeachment. While speaking to an international media outlet, Republican Senator Roy Blunt said that there is no interest among the senators for a motion to dismiss the House charges. The democratic-led US House of Representatives is expected to formally send the charges to the Senate this week and Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnel has reportedly vowed to help acquit his fellow Republican.

Among a handful of Republicans, who Democrats hope to persuade to back their call for witness testimony, Senator Susan Collins reportedly said that the allegations made are serious and deserve to be given consideration with the arguments for and against. The Republican members of the US Senate voiced opposition to any attempt to dismiss the charges against Trump without a trial after US President Donald Trump signalled towards support for dismissal and said that a full trial would give the Democrats who pursued impeachment undeserved credibility. Republican Senator Mitt Romney also reportedly said that he doesn't support the motion to dismiss.

READ: US President Donald Trump Likely To Make His Maiden Visit To India In February: Sources

READ: Donald Trump And First Lady Melania Trump Greeted By Deafening Cheers In LSU Vs Clemson

'Should not even be allowed'

Meanwhile, Trump had said that the impeachment inquiry against him 'should not even be allowed'. The US President who has repeatedly called it a 'hoax' and a 'partisan vote' has stiffened his stance of 'doing nothing wrong'. Trump even reiterated that it 'has never happened before' and is also 'unfair' to millions of voters who chose their Republican President. Moreover, the US President also said that he agrees the credence given by the Senate to 'trial based on no evidence' will further give credibility to the Democrats.

Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial based on the no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, “no pressure” Impeachment Hoax, rather than an outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have. I agree! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong? Read the Transcripts! A totally partisan Hoax, never happened before. House Republicans voted 195-0, with three Dems voting with the Republicans. Very unfair to tens of millions of voters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

READ: Trump Says "doesn't Matter" Whether Soleimani Was 'imminent' Threat Or Not

READ: Trump Administration Planning To Divert $7.2 Billion Funds From Pentagon For Border Wall