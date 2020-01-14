Donald Trump And First Lady Melania Trump Greeted By Deafening Cheers In LSU Vs Clemson

President Donald Trump may not be the most revered name outside the United States, but the president of the country is clearly the most popular man in America. On a night when the LSU Tigers were looking to clinch their first national title since 2007, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump stood witness to the exploits of the LSU Tigers on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were greeted with raucous cheers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome ahead of the match-up between No. 1 Louisiana State University and No. 3 Clemson.

Donald Trump is announced as cheers erupt in the Superdome at the CFP National Championship Game pic.twitter.com/8fv53PQR9t — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 14, 2020

NCAA Football: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania greeted by deafening cheers at Superdome

President Donald Trump and the first lady walked onto the field at the Superdome for the singing of the National Anthem. Cheers of "USA, USA" and "Four more years" were heard at the Superdome on the night. Interestingly, Donald Trump has a bit of history with the Clemson Tigers. Back in 2019, the president welcomed the Clemson Tigers to the White House. The visit then made headlines when Donald Trump served fast food to the Clemson Tigers, owing to a shutdown of the federal government.

NCAA Football: LSU Tigers dominate Clemson Tigers in 42-25 victory

The LSU Tigers, led by Joe Burrow were close to unstoppable at the Superdome. Joe Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns on the night. The 42-25 win, therefore, capped off a season most productive for the Heisman Trophy winner. With the 2020 NFL Draft around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Joe Burrow becomes the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. While it is difficult to see Donald Trump at that event, Joe Burrow will, in all likelihood, be subjected to a similar magnitude of cheers when he gets drafted in the NFL this year.

