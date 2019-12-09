Researchers Discovered 71 New Animal And Plant Species In 2019

Scientists working with California Academy of Sciences have discovered 71 new animal and plant species in 2019 and some of them include fish, corals, flowers, lizards etc. According to reports, most of these discoveries were made across three oceans and five continents. However, some of the discoveries have garnered more attention and are as follows.

New species of purple coloured fish discovered

Scientists have found a new species of purple coloured fish in reefs 260 feet below the surface. They have been discovered in dark coral reefs also known as "Twilight Zone" reefs in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Tanzania. These fishes have deep pigmented scales and are new species of fairy wrasses. The fish were given the name of Cirrhilabrus Wakanda in honour of the fictional country of Wakanda shown in MCU's Black Panther.

Scientists discovered a new species of Sea Slugs called Madrella Amphora that looked like snail eggs. Curator of Invertebrate Zoology, Terry Gosliner, found out that through genetics sea slugs mirrored the colour of other species but it was an unusual occurrence that they resembled sea eggs.

According to reports, a deep-sea expedition discovered a yellow-coloured coral codenamed Chromoplexura cordellbankensis off the coast of California. Also, two very different corals were found in the Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary, California. A plant with white flowers codenamed Trembleya altoparaisensis was found in Brazil's Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park's canyons. The flowering plant was first collected by botanist Auguste Francois Mari Glaziou more than 100 years ago. Also, eight different flowering plants alongside a new species in one of the national parks in Madagascar was also found by scientists.

California Academy of Sciences head Shannon Bennett said even after extensive research and numerous discoveries, more than 90 per cent of the species on earth have still not been discovered. She said that a diverse variety of plant and animals species help Earth to survive. Bennett further added that discoveries of new plant and animal species is a stark reminder of the crucial role they play in understanding and preserving ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies)