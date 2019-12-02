Eco-friendly Travel: Know How To Protect The Earth While Travelling

Everyone loves travelling and visiting new places. People don't realise that their travelling habits can cause environmental damage. It is often difficult to travel with little or no environmental damage but there are a lot of things one can do to reduce the damage. Here are a few tips on how to make travelling eco-friendly.

Tips for eco-friendly travelling

1. No plastic bags

It is important for everyone for their memories from the holidays to last, but it is really not that important that the memories last for 500 years. Plastic bags take up to 500 years to biodegrade. Make sure to carry reusable bags and bottles with you.

2. Pack Light

Every weight counts when travelling. With every kg that one adds, the more fuel they use. It can be very tempting to want to carry one’s entire closet but it is not feasible for the environment. Pack light and save fuel.

3. Transport

Try and pick a public transport instead of going for a private ride. It is also advised to travel overland as plane causes more pollution. Public transport is one of the best things one can do for the environment when travelling.

4. Local is good

Eat the local food and opt for locally made alcohol. One will be able to enjoy a high-quality and the choice will also be low-carbon by cutting down on the alcohol mileage. Let your taste buds be free and enjoy the local food.

5. Avoid bottled water

Plastic bottles account for a lot of waste on the planet. Carry reusable bottles with you and make use of the installed filters to refill the bottles.

6. Carbon-offset adventure

No matter how hard one tries, not all carbon emissions can be avoided when travelling. There are travel agencies that will handle the carbon emission costs for you. The emissions from transport, accommodation, activities and waste get accounted for and then the cost of offsetting is included in the cost of the trip.

7. Travel in small numbers

When one travels with small groups, they tend to have less of an environmental impact. One can also try to opt for a tour operator that is environmentally responsible. Try and choose the travel operator who is serious about energy conservation.

