Retired Nurse Creates A 'Light Of Appreciation' Chandelier From Used COVID Vaccine Vials

Believing in the principle of "ray of hope" a United States-based retired nurse tried something creative that could "light up an otherwise dark year." According to the Facebook post of Boulder County Public Health, Laura Weiss, a retired nurse used empty COVID-19 vaccine vials and created a chandelier to show her gratitude towards health care workers and other staff involved in the mass vaccination drive all over the world. While replying to the post shared by the Public Health centre, the retired nurse said she witnessed the inexhaustible efforts of healthcare workers and volunteers who assisted in vaccinating Boulder County residents.

What inspired a retired nurse to create 'Light of Appreciation'

While citing the source of inspiration for making such an incredible chandelier, Laura said she was inspired by the commendable job of the healthcare workers and this motivated her to create the ‘Light of Appreciation.’ "It is meant to honour and show appreciation for all those who have helped keep people alive, either by getting the vaccine to protect themselves and others, caring for those suffering from the COVID-19 or by assisting in the vaccination effort," Laura said in a social media post.

"We are all connected in this effort. After so much loss, uncertainty, and anxiety, may the light bring hope for a brighter future."

Meanwhile, during a conversation with CNN, Laura said she was a retired nurse and got a call from a Public Health centre to help in the immunisation program. Weiss said she noticed empty vaccine vials were collected by the garbage disposal team on a daily basis which would ultimately be converted into the trash. "Then, I thought they were just really beautiful and wanted to do something significant and meaningful with them," added the retired nurse.

US nurse creativity receives a mixed response from netizens

Meanwhile, netizens applauded the efforts of the retired nurse who created such a meaningful and delightful chandelier using empty covid vaccine vials. The post which was shared on September 2 is now viral on the social media platform. Since being shared, the post has garnered over twenty thousand reactions and counting.

