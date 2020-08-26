Republican National Convention Day 2: Trump Rolls Out Big Guns; Melania & Pompeo Headline

On Day 2 of the Republican National Convention (RNC) that took place on August 25, First Lady Melania Trump, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator Rand Paul, among others deliver speeches, showing confidence in US President Donald Trump and vice-president Mike Pence. Melania talked about why her husband should be elected the president again while also discussing her 'Be Best' campaign among other things. Meanwhile, State Secretary Mike Pompeo garnered flak for delivering his RNC speech from Jerusalem, while on an official visit, as critics accused him of using his State Department position to make a political statement ahead of the presidential election.

Sen. Rand Paul hit out at Biden for supporting the Iraq war as he claimed that Trump had opposed the war post 9/11. But media reports suggest that Trump supported the US's invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan and only started opposing it after the war began. Democratic candidate Joe Biden had also admitted in the past that he regretted voting in favour of the war. While President Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, who also headlined Day 2 of the RNC, referred to the coronavirus pandemic in the past tense, saying "it was awful". His remarks received criticism too as the United States remains the worst affected country by the ongoing pandemic with over 5.7 million cases and at least 1,78,000 deaths so far.

RNC-Day 1

The Republican National Convention (RNC) that kicked-off on August 24 with speeches from Donald Trump Jr, former UN Ambassador Nikki Hailey, US Senator Tim Scott saw the party formally nominated Donald Trump and his deputy Mike Pence for the 2020 poll. Trump on Monday became a target for critics after he made an appearance with six released hostages during the first night of the RNC. Trump was called out for using the released American citizens from various countries as props.

