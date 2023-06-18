Robert F. Kennedy Jr Reiterates His 'vaccination Causes Autism' Claim

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, has once again gained attention for his stance on vaccinations. On Thursday, June 15, he made an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he reiterated his belief that vaccinations can lead to autism. Additionally, he asserted that vaccines contain a hazardous form of mercury.

In recent years, Kennedy has become a prominent figure within the anti-vaccine movement, gaining recognition as one of its key proponents. However, his views have faced criticism from both public health experts and some members of his own family, who consider his work to be misleading and perilous. Furthermore, he has been associated with far-right figures in certain instances, raising concerns about his affiliations, reported AP.

3 things you need to know

Robert F. Kennedy Jr is a bestselling author and environmental lawyer.

Kennedy launched a long-shot bid to challenge incumbent US President Biden on April 19 in Boston, for the Democratic nomination in the upcoming US elections.

Kennedy is a nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy and son of ex-Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

What did Kennedy say?

During his appearance on the show, Kennedy, known for his anti-vaccine stance, shared anecdotes about friends whose children allegedly experienced severe consequences as a result of vaccinations. "I look at some of my friends that I've made over time, who have children who are affected children who, you know, were perfectly healthy kids, who exceeded all their milestones. They lost everything," he said.

"They'll never, you know, hold a job. They'll never pay taxes. Never write a poem. They'll never throw a baseball. They'll never go out on date with a girl or a boy. And they'll never serve in the military," he added.

"You know their lives are so constricted, and the parents' lives are also shattered."

Not a new beat for Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Kennedy has faced repeated accusations of promoting anti-vaccine propaganda and spreading health-related conspiracy theories. His role as a prominent anti-vaccination voice during the Coronavirus pandemic drew significant criticism. It was alleged that he utilised social media platforms to disseminate misinformation about vaccines. Even his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, publicly expressed her disapproval, condemning one of his statements as "reprehensible".

In August of last year, Meta (formerly Facebook) took action to remove the Facebook and Instagram accounts associated with Robert's anti-vaccine group, Children's Health Defense. The reason for the removal was the violation of Meta's Covid-19 policies. However, it is worth noting that earlier this month, Robert's Instagram account was reinstated. This development occurred over a month after he had announced his bid for the presidency.