Russia Accuses US President Joe Biden's Son Of Financing Military-bio Research In Ukraine

Russia has launched another attack on the United States on the biological weapons front as it now claims that the fund of US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is connected with financing bio-activities in Ukraine.

Hunter Biden had established the Bohai Harvest RST (BHR) Equity Investment Fund Management Company in 2013 owing to which the President's son has been at the centre of controversy in the past.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the company is linked with the financing of the US projects which is assisting Ukraine in the alleged manufacturing of bio-weapons.

Russia insecure over America's assistance to Ukraine

For almost two weeks, the US has been warning Ukraine about Russia's intention of using biological weapons. Moscow, in turn, has blamed the US for operating bio-labs in Kyiv, however, both sides have rejected reports presented by the other. In the past, Russia has even mocked the US media reports wherein the experts "feared" that Putin plans to unleash such threats. In a tweet posted by the Russian Embassy in the UK, Moscow stated this is what Russia was also saying all along, that bio-laboratories do exist and biological weapons were developed in Ukraine.

So... it turns out the bio-laboratories DO exist and biological weapons WERE developed there. Isn't that what we were saying all along? pic.twitter.com/4odtwNWcrR — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 14, 2022

In early March, Moscow had said at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that it had documents on a "network of biological weapons" in Ukraine and that Russia has credible proof to back its claims. It even said that the manufacturing of such weapons was being funded by the US. "Ukraine agreed to practice experimental bio labs which are very dangerous to the world. These experiments portrayed potential risks to the entire country. Don't know why Kyiv implemented these experiments," Russia had said.

Russia calls on the US to destroy its stock of chemical weapons

Turning it back on the US, Russia on March 23 called on the US to turn on its stock of chemical weapons that it still possesses. In a tweet posted on Wednesday, The Russian Embassy in the US said that the latter still has 3% of chemical weapons and is deliberately delaying in destroying them. This statement was in response to Under Secretary of State for Arms Control & International Security, Bonnie Jenkins who demanded Russia to declare all its chemical weapons.

In 2⃣0⃣1⃣7⃣ Russia eliminated its stockpile of chemical weapons. This fact was documented by the @OPCW. 🇺🇸 in its turn has deliberately delayed the destruction of the remaining 3% of #CW, that still poses a serious threat to the globe. We call on the #US to liquidate all its #CW. https://t.co/b2UtC9VAk4 pic.twitter.com/ytZP6JWqFL — Russian Embassy in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) March 23, 2022

As I said today, we continue to condemn the Russia's premeditated, unprovoked, and unjust invasion of Ukraine. We call on Russia to stop its false claims, adhere to international standards, and declare all chemical weapons. — U/S of State for Arms Control & Int'l Security (@UnderSecT) March 22, 2022

(Image: AP)