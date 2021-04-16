Russia Calls US Sanctions 'unacceptable', But Says It's 'good' Biden Wants Dialogue

Russia on April 16 has termed the United States’ new sanctions as “unacceptable” and also said that it was “good” that US President Joe Biden was seeking a dialogue with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. "The addiction for sanctions remains unacceptable," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters but he also said that the Russian President has taken note of Biden’s commitment to striking dialogue between both leaders.

Following the announcement of sanctions against Russia as the US ramps up its response to US Election 2020 interference and massive cyberattack, Biden also said that the US and Russia are discussing the possibility of a meeting to address the issues between both countries. "Earlier this week I spoke with President Putin of Russia about the nature of our relationship between our two countries. The conversation was candid and respectful," added President Biden.

Joe Biden continued his speech by mentioning that he strongly urged President Putin to forgo taking any military action against Ukraine. He made sure to inform him that the US stands in full support of Ukraine. President Biden had earlier had called up President Putin for his concerns over sudden military deployment in occupied Crimea of Ukraine.

US sanctions Russia

The Biden administration on April 15 imposed a raft of new sanctions against Russia over alleged election interference and cyberattacks. According to a press release, the US Department of the Treasury announced action against 16 entities and 16 individuals who attempted to influence the 2020 US Presidential election at the direction of Russia’s government leader.

The US also expelled 10 diplomats, who include alleged spies. The department further informed that the announcement follows the Intelligence Community’s (IC) Assessment of Foreign Threats that stated that Russia employed a system of government officials, disinformation outlets, and companies to covertly influence US voters and spread misinformation about political candidates, election processes and institutions.

The press note read, “Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took sweeping action against 16 entities and 16 individuals who attempted to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the direction of the leadership of the Russian Government”.

Image credits: AP