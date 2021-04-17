Russia Views Biden-Putin Summit 'positively', Wishes To Avoid Further Escalation: Ministry

Russia on April 16 has termed the United States’ new sanctions as “unacceptable” and also said that it was “good” that US President Joe Biden was seeking a dialogue with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Russia has also kept the door of the Russia-US summit open if there is no further escalation from another side. The Foreign Ministry also said that Russia would like to avoid further escalation and would engage in a “calm and professional dialogue".

The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement said Russia had a “positive attitude” to the summit offer and was analyzing it. The ministry later issued a statement and noted that it "was being studied in the context of the evolving situation". It further said that they would engage in dialogue with US but Russia would retaliate if Washington tries to crank up the pressure.

Russia has barred U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas from entering the country. The other officials banned from entering Russia are Susan Rice, a former UN ambassador and now head of the Domestic Policy Council, John Bolton, who was a national security adviser under former President Donald Trump, James Woolsey, a former CIA director and Michael Carvajal, director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The move from Russia comes as the Biden administration on April 15 imposed new sanctions against Russia over alleged election interference and cyberattacks.

President Joe Biden on April 13 proposed a summit meeting in a third country in the coming months to discuss the issues faced by Russia and the US. He called for de-escalating tensions and held the door open for cooperation with Russia in certain areas. Biden stated that US and Russia are discussing the possibility of a meeting to address the issues between both countries. President Biden proposed that the two leaders meet during the summer in Europe. Reportedly officials from both countries are discussing the potential summit. President Biden described the phone call conversation as "candid and respectful"

