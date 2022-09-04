Russian Media Hails 'excellent' Biden Vs Trump Political Tussle: 'Ghost Of Civil War'

Slamming US president Joe Biden as the leader who "lost the battle for the soul of the nation" Russian media on Saturday ran coverage glorifying what they described as an "excellent" political tussle between the former Republican president Donald Trump and his Democrat rival. Stating that Biden was now looking to make enemies "of the people amongst the people," Moscow's state media blasted Biden and supported the ex-president, Trump.

"Divide and conquer seems to be the only recipe that remains in the arsenal of the Democrats, who have failed in all respects," a Russian broadcaster Valentin Bogdanov asserted, describing the American political landscape as "the ghost of Civil War."

Russian-state television host Evgeny Popov, Kremlin's mouthpiece declared on a television show that Biden's rhetorical "battle" will escalate and that it was worth noting how he managed to demonize his own citizens as "MAGA forces" that threaten democracy. "The speech was announced in advance. It was titled 'the battle for the soul of Americans.' Based on the crimson tones during Biden's speech, this will be a bloody battle," he said to the Russian viewers.

During his "soul of the nation" speech in Philadelphia, Biden lobbed the MAGA Republicans as "semi-fascist" in a grave tone, angering the Republicans who waded into his smear laded prime time address. MAGA forces “are determined to take this country backwards," said the US president, "backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love."

He then derided Trump voters saying that MAGA forces “promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence. They are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country." Prominent GOP members from Trump's Republican (Conservative) party asked Biden to apologise for insulting “one-half the country” that they insisted did not politically back him, but are still, nevertheless the Americans.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a steadfast ally of ex-Republican leader Trump tweeted: “With all due respect Mr President, there’s nothing wrong with America’s soul. The American people are hurting because of your policies.” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) tweeted, “Joe Biden’s hate-filled and menacing rhetoric tonight was disgraceful. His behaviour is increasingly erratic. And his threats against half the country ― his fellow citizens ― are dangerous.”