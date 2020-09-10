Russian State Hackers Attempt To Compromise Biden Campaign: Report

Microsoft Corp has issued an immediate alert to the US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign advisory firms, saying, it has been targeted by suspected Russian state-backed hackers. Washington-based firm SKDKnickerbocker and its staff designated with handling Joe Biden’s and other prominent Democrats’ election strategies and communications have detected attempts to compromise the security of systems by what it describes ‘Russia based hackers’, at least three sources with the local news outlets revealed. However, a person familiar with SKDK’s response to the threats told local reports on the condition of anonymity that the firms’ networks were so well-defended that there has been no breach.

The hackers failed to gain access into the databases, US media reported, citing the person’s confidential statement. SKDK Vice-Chair Hilary Rosen and Democrat Joe Biden, however, declined to comment. The report emerged shortly after the US intelligence agencies had warned of the alleged foreign government collusion and election intervention via “covert measures”. A statement issued by the director of US counterintelligence stated that foreign entities were employing "overt influence practices" to manipulate the US citizen votes and achieve these outcomes. Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, William Evanina, had warned in the intelligence report that while Russia undermines Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s candidacy, China and Iran colluded for President Donald Trump to lose the elections.

Skdk was honored to play a role in this amazing impact campaign for our client @cripcampfilm. Happy #ADA30! https://t.co/lFFhMD2CtV — SKDKnickerbocker (@SKDKnick) July 26, 2020

Read: Trump's Top Adviser Sought To Censor Intelligence On Russian Interference: Whistleblower

Read: Pompeo Says 'substantial Chance' Of Russian Officials Behind Navalny's Poisoning

"Campaigns should recognize that campaign staff are attractive targets for foreign intelligence services," Senate Intelligence Committee report said.

"The threat is ongoing," Republican Sen. Richard B said in a statement.

Attempts intercepted by Microsoft

A separate investigation held by the former special counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate intelligence committee said in a report that the Russian government carried out collusion and interference in the 2016 Presidential elections. Mueller had issued repeated warnings into perceived threats about Russia’s manipulation in voting, which compromised the US’ voting democracy. It, although, remains unestablished whether cyber intruders aimed to steal confidential information of the SKDK staff or intended to compromise Biden’s campaign. A White House communications director and the SKDK managing director, Anita Dunn is reportedly the senior advisor to the Biden campaign who has held the position during the Obama presidency. The attempts to intrude into the network systems were intercepted by Microsoft, which traced it to the Russian government in a thorough investigation.

Read: Russia Says ‘disinformation’ Over Navalny’s Poisoning Being Used For New Sanctions

Read: UN Rights Chief Urges "independent" Russian Probe Into Navalny Poisoning

(Image Credit: AP)