San Francisco Residents Asked To Stay Home To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Nearly seven million residents of San Francisco were reportedly ordered on March 16 to stay at home in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. As per international media reports, people living in Northern California, including Silicon Valley, were ordered to shelter in place. The ‘remain-in-place’ order came after authorities reported 258 confirmed coronavirus cases and four deaths in the jurisdiction.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed in a statement said that the order announced will go into effect at the end of Tuesday and remain in force until April 7, with a possibility of extension. Breed further urged people to do their part and protect the neighbourhood to slow the spread of the deadly virus. Santa Carla County Health Officer Sara Cody reportedly said that that decision is ‘exponentially difficult’, however, she further added that a regional approach is necessary.

According to international media reports, along with San Francisco, residents in San Mateo, Santa Clara, Marin, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties are also required to stay at home. Furthermore, the order also states that health services, grocery stores, gas stations, banks and food delivery services will remain open. Mass transit will also reportedly stay open, but it is only to be used for travel to and from essential services.

The deadly virus has already affected more than 160 countries. Currently, the United States has more than 4,700 confirmed coronavirus cases and the virus has also claimed nearly 93 lives. Several states, including New York and Washington DC, have also declared a ‘state of emergency’.

Europe travel ban

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus US President Donald Trump has also announced that all travellers from Europe to the US will be suspended for the next 30 days. In a televised address to the nation, Trump said the decision was made in order to 'keep away new cases from entering our shores'. However, he also said that the restrictions will not apply to the Inter Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 160 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 7,000 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

