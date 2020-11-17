Satya Nadella Among Nine Business Leaders Invited By Joe Biden To Discuss Economy

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and GAP Inc CEO Sonia Syngal are two Indian-Americans selected among the group of nine business and labour leaders invited by 46th US President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, on November 16 to discuss the issues related to the economy of the United States. While Harris will join the top American CEOs virtually, it is to not only discuss economic recovery amid COVID-19 pandemic but to build back better in a sustainable manner.

"He'll bring together leaders from business and labour to discuss how - despite our different perspectives - we can work together to reach our common goals," the transition said ahead of the meeting.

Apart from Nadella and Syngal, other prominent leaders include President of AFL-CIO Richard Trumka, CEO of General Motors Mary Barra, President of SEIU Mary Kay Henry, President of UAW Rory Gamble, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Targe Brian Cornell, President of UFCW Marc Perrone and President of AFSCME Lee Saunders. Moreover, later in the day, Joe Biden will also be delivering remarks on ensuring that both workers and businesses can continue to work safely while contributing to providing a boost to the economy as more resilient and inclusive.

"He will discuss how our economy and the virus are intertwined, and say that we must contain the virus in order to get our economy back on track," said the transition.

Biden warns consequences of Trump stalling transition

Meanwhile, Joe Biden on November 16 warned that many more Americans are at risk of dying from coronavirus if Republican incumbent Donald Trump continues to refuse to coordinate with his transition team. While speaking in Delaware, Biden called for co-ordination in a bid to tackle the unprecedented pandemic. He even called Trump’s refusal to acknowledge he lost the election, despite calls to do so from both sides, “totally irresponsible”.

Biden said, “More people may die if we don't coordinate”.

Further, while calling nationwide vaccine distribution a “huge, huge undertaking,” he added, “A vaccine is important. It's of little use until you're vaccinated. So, how do we get the vaccine, how do we get over 300 million Americans vaccinated? What's the game plan? It's a huge, huge, huge undertaking to get it done, prioritise those greatest in need and working our way through, and also cooperate with the World Health Organization and the rest of the world in dealing with this”.

