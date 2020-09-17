Satya Nadella Remembers Bill Gates Sr. As Someone Who Played Vital Role In Microsoft Story

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on September 16 took to Twitter to remember William H. Gates II, father of Bill Gates, who died at the age of 94 on Monday. Nadella while sharing a remembrance post for Bill Gates, wrote that "Bill Gates Sr." played a vital role in the Microsoft story, from shaping culture to influencing the company's philanthropic programs. Nadella also sent condolences to the Gates family along with gratitude for Bill Sr. "enduring legacy".

Bill Gates Sr. is an important part of the Microsoft story; he helped shape our culture, played a vital role in our community, and influenced our philanthropic programs. We send our condolences to the Gates family and gratitude for Bill Sr.'s enduring legacy. https://t.co/Qu6FcumNa8 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) September 15, 2020

William H. Gates II died on September 14 and on September 15, Bill Gates wrote an emotional note on his blog GatesNotes talking about his father's death and remembering his legacy. As mentioned in the blog, Bill Gates Sr.'s health had been deteriorating before he passed away. But the whole family had a lot of time to enjoy the moments spent with him. There were no other reasons given for the demise.

About Bill Sr.

Bill Gates Sr was born in Bremerton, Washington in 1925 to Lillian Elizabeth Rice and William Henry Gates I. Bill Sr. joined the fight in World War II after high school and later joined college and got his degree in law. He married Mary Maxwell in 1951 and had three children Kristianne, Bill, and Libby. Bill Sr. wife Mary died in 1994 and he married his second wife Mimi Gardner in 1996. Bill Sr. was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2018. During his professional years, Bill Sr. has been President of the Seattle-King County Bar Association and President of Washington State Bar Association.

