Bill Gates Sr, Father Of Microsoft Co-founder Passes Away At The Age Of 94

Bill Gates' father, William H. Gates II died on September 14 at the age of 94. On September 15, Bill Gates wrote an emotional note on his blog talking about his father's death. As mentioned in the blog, Bill Gates Sr.'s health had been deteriorating before he passed away. But the whole family had a lot of time to enjoy the moments spent with him. There were no other reasons given for the demise.

Also read: Microsoft Co-founder Remembers His Father As 'real' Bill Gates After His Demise

A few other things were written about Bill Gates Sr's death on the blog titled 'Remembering my father'. His son confessed that the whole family would miss him terribly, but they're also grateful for the time they had with him. The Microsoft Founder wrote that Bill Gates Sr.'s empathy, humility, wisdom and generosity had a huge influence on the world. He's been a source of constant support and encouragement throughout Bill Gates' life. Bill Gates Sr had two daughters, Libby and Kristianne along with Bill Gates himself. Mary Maxwell Gates, his first wife, passed away in 1994. He remarried Mimi Gardner Gates in 1996.

Also read: Bill Gates Says World Needs India's Help For Large-scale COVID-19 Vaccine Production

About Bill Gates Sr

Bill Gates Sr was born in Bremerton, Washington in 1925. He joined the fight in World War 2 after high school and later joined college and got his degree in law. He was named the president of Seattle King County Bar Association and the Washington Bar Association, apart from being one of the founding partners at the law firm Preston Gates and Ellis. Bill Gates Sr also penned down a book in 2009 titled Showing Up For Life: Thoughts On The Gifts Of A Lifetime.

Also read: Bill Gates Offers Sweet Gift To Desert-a-holic Warren Buffet On His 90th Birthday

Bill Gates Sr's Involvement in the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation

Bill Gates Sr. was the one who helped in building the values on which the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation stands today. He was the co-chair of the Gates Foundation. As mentioned in the bio of Gates Foundation, Bill Gates Sr was an officer, trustee and volunteer for Northwest organizations like Greater Seattle Chamber of Commerce, King County United Way and two dozen more like these.

In his blog, Bill Gates wrote that his father was a dignified man who didn't like anything pretentious. While trying to work out new strategies for the foundation, Bill Gates Sr didn't let anyone forget about the people impacted due to their decisions. He saw the best in everyone around him and people felt honoured to be working with Bill Gates Sr.

Also read: Bill Gates Says Coronavirus Pandemic May End In Many Countries By 2021

[Image credit: @thisisbillgates Instagram]