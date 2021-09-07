Search Of Aliens Can Lead To Discovery Of Space Viruses Too, Claims Study

The US space agency, NASA actively investigates UFOs after the US intelligence reports the existence of alien life, an astrobiologist at Arizona State University, in its latest findings noted that the search for alien life - if it exists - will likely result in the discovery of a lot of viruses. The new revelation comes after the researchers found signs of life beyond the solar system. They believe it might be detectable within two to three years. According to the scientists, there might be more promising possibilities after their recent work suggested that a 'mini-Neptune', more than twice the radius of Earth, might be habitable.

Hunt for aliens could discover space viruses too?

During a conversation with The Guardian, Director of the Beyond Center for Fundamental Concepts, Paul Davis, said to support life as a whole, a wide range of microscopic factors are required, and viruses could be a part of the equation. According to him, microorganisms are an integral part of life and if argued, the existence of microbial life on other planets is bound to have complexity and robustness. Davis further apprehended, "If there is an alien, it must have an ecosystem that contains a web of microbes." However, the researcher said the humans would be on the safer side and suggested not to panic as viruses always proved to be dangerous for the host and those in direct contact with the hosts.

"It wouldn’t be remotely dangerous," underlined Davis.

Alien contact 'extremely dangerous and 'end life on Earth': Scientists

Earlier in August 2021, physicist Mark Buchanan wrote a piece in the Washington Post in which he said alien contact could be 'extremely dangerous' and could ultimately 'end life on earth', According to Buchanan, the assumption is based on the US Defense Department videos, including one which showed Navy aircraft encountering 'unidentified aerial phenomena'. He said that it would be dangerous to assume any possible visitors from another planet are coming in peace. Buchanan wrote that humans should be grateful that they haven't found any evidence of contact with an alien civilisation. He added that attempting to communicate with extraterrestrials if they do exist, could be 'extremely dangerous'. The physicist further went on to say that the officials need to figure out whether it’s wise or safe and how to handle such attempts in an organised manner.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)