Should Biden Re-run For 2024 US Elections? Here's What A Hesitant Michelle Obama Thinks

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has been an ardent supporter of the Biden administration for a very long time, but when she was asked if she sees the current US President run for the 2024 US Elections, she seems hesitant to respond. In an ABC News special which aired on Sunday, the former First Lady and the author of the book 'Becoming' talked about her family life after the end of her husband former President Barack Obama’s presidency, and the personal struggles she dealt with during her tenure as the First Lady.

When she was asked about what she thinks about Biden’s presidency, Michelle Obama was in praise about the current US President. Appreciating the initiatives by the Biden administration she said, “He is doing a great job”. However, what grabbed the viewer’s attention was her hesitation to express a full-on endorsement for Biden's second innings in the White House.

Commenting on that question, Obama said, “You know, I, I – I will have to see,” She then hesitantly added, “It’s a personal decision that he and his family have to make. Probably, if I hadn’t been through it, I would feel more cavalier about opining on it. But I know it’s a personal call and I don’t want to be one of the millions of people weighing in on what he should do, he and Jill should do.”

It is ultimately going to be a family decision: Biden

Michelle Obama’s take on this is in line with what Biden said earlier. On November 10, the US President was addressing the reporters at a White House press conference. When asked whether he will run for the Presidency again or not, he said, “It is ultimately going to be a family decision.”

Last month in an interview with MSNBC, Biden claimed that it is “much too early” to make the decision. He said, “The reason I’m not making a judgement about formally running or not running, once I make that judgement, a whole series of regulations kick in and I have to be – I treat myself as a candidate from that moment on. I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention – my intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision.”

79-year-old Biden is the oldest President in American history. While talking about his Presidency, Michelle Obama said that Biden is “doing the best he can,” adding, “It’s probably the only job that few people know what it feels like to do, but everybody thinks they know how to do it. Everybody’s a backseat driver when it comes to being Commander in Chief of the most powerful nation on Earth.”