Six US Naval Aircraft, 240 Maintainers To Be Deployed In Germany To Bolster NATO Readiness

In a significant development, six US Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft and 240 maintainers will be deployed to Germany to boost NATO readiness amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Pentagon said on Monday. The new systems are being sent to Spangdahlem airbase in Germany to bolster NATO’s defense posture, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during a conference call. In addition to this, 240 Navy personnel will be sent to Germany consisting of pilots and maintenance crew.

"In coordination with the German government, six US Navy EA-18 G growler aircraft from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, are scheduled to arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany today and this is in order to bolster readiness and NATO’s collective defense posture and further increase air integration capabilities with our Allied and partner nations,” Kirby was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

Germany rushes to clarify stance on Biden's remark

The additional deployment comes even as US President Joe Biden's Warsaw tirade sends fears of a possible escalation of the war. Reacting to Biden's remarks, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has clarified that NATO does not seek a regime change in Russia. "This is not NATO’s goal," TASS reported citing ARD TV.

In what is being perceived as a major verbal escalation, Biden on March 26, called Russian President Vladimir Putin a 'butcher' and seemingly called for a regime change in Russia. “For God’s sake, this man (Putin) cannot remain in power," said Biden as he addressed officials from Warsaw’s Royal Castle on Saturday.

After Biden's off-the-cuff remarks invoked massive scrutiny, the White House rushed to clarify that the leader had strayed off his prepared speech. "The President's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region. He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change."

France has also waded into the matter warning against such verbal escalation with Moscow. French President Emmanuel Macron told France 3 that if the world wanted a ceasefire or a withdrawal of Russian troops, "we can't escalate either in words or actions".