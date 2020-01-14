Soleimani's Killing Was 'legitimate Act Of Self-defence' Says Top US Attorney

The United States top Attorney General William Barr backed US President's move and said on January 13 that Donald Trump had the authority to kill Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani. While US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had approved the War Powers Resolution to limit Trump's action and even said that 'Congress was not consulted', Barr said in a news conference that the White House had consulted with his Department of Justice before the strike.

US President had directed a strike at Baghdad international airport on January 3 killing Qassem Soleimani along with other top military personnel on January 3. Since then, the tensions between the US and Iran have escalated with Iran ordering the expulsion of troops and its withdrawal from the nuclear accord of 2015. However, Barr told the reporters that Soleimani was a 'legitimate military target' and the strike was a 'legitimate act of self-defence'.

Iranian violence on foreign troops

The top US attorney reportedly did not cite any evidence but said that Washington had a situation where Tehran had already embarked on a series of escalating violent action taken against America's allies with the purpose of removing foreign troops from the Middle East. Since Soleimani has been killed by US, critics have questioned Trump's 'provocative' move. After the strike, Trump had also said that Soleimani made the death of innocent people his 'sick passion' and he was planning attacks on US embassy.

The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was “imminent” or not, & was my team in agreement. The answer to both is a strong YES., but it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper also said that Washington has reestablished some 'deterrence' towards Tehran. However, the Pentagon chief concluded by saying 'time will tell'. Earlier Esper had mentioned that US 'does not seek conflict' however, it 'will respond forcefully if necessary'. Congress speaker Nancy Pelosi not only called Trump administration's air raid in Iran 'disproportionate' but also called out the White House on its 'lack of strategy'. However, Trump, on the other hand, bosted about his 'successful' strike and said that he 'had calls from numerous senators and numerous congressmen and women saying it was the greatest presentation they’ve ever had '.

