US: Trump Lauds Military Strike On Iran, Congress Passes War Powers Resolution

While the house approved the War Powers Resolution on January 9, US President Donald Trump was at his campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio and claimed that he had no obligation to give lawmakers advance warning. The US President further added that Democrats like Pelosi 'want us to tell them so they can leak it to their friends in the corrupt media'. Before arriving in Toledo, Trump had tweeted that he 'hopes' the house would not support 'Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution'. However, only three Republican's voted in support of the measure, while eight Democrats opposed the same.

Hope that all House Republicans will vote against Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution. Also, remember her “speed & rush” in getting the Impeachment Hoax voted on & done. Well, she never sent the Articles to the Senate. Just another Democrat fraud. Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

Read - Iran Will Never Have A Nuclear Weapon: Trump

The House vote came a day after the Trump administration briefed lawmakers on its actions in Iran. However, reportedly, democrats and several Republicans called the briefing inadequate, adding that the officials failed to provide further details about why the attack was justified. While Trump had earlier said that Soleimani had 'made the death of innocent his sick passion', US Vice President Mike Pence said on January 9 that Soleimani 'was travelling the region making plans to bring an attack against American personnel and American forces'. Pence further added that it was not possible to share full details of the intelligence with lawmakers.

Pelosi not only called Trump administration's air raid in Iran 'provocative' but also called out the White House on its 'lack of strategy'. However, Trump, on the other hand, bosted about his 'successful' strike and said that he 'had calls from numerous senators and numerous congressmen and women saying it was the greatest presentation they’ve ever had '.

Read - US Representatives Approve Resolution Limiting Trump's Military Action Against Iran

House approves resolution

US House of Representatives approved a resolution asserting that US President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran. This move by Democratic-led house came in the wake of Trump-directed airstrike which killed Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani on January 3 along with other military personnel. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a 'provocative and disproportionate' move and also stressed that it was without the approval of Congress.

The war powers resolution is not binding to Trump and would not require his signature. However, Pelosi insisted that it 'has real teeth' because the resolution is 'a statement of the Congress of the United States'. According to the US House speaker, this measure 'will protect American lives and values' by limiting actions of the US President. Since Soleimani's killing, Iran fired multiple missiles targetting Iraqi military bases housing US troops. But, Pelosi reportedly said that 'the administration must de-escalate and must prevent further violence'.

The House is moving forward with @RepSlotkin's War Powers Resolution limiting the President’s military actions regarding Iran. The Admin must work with the Congress to advance an immediate, effective de-escalatory strategy which prevents further violence. https://t.co/i3KU9bqWqh pic.twitter.com/9bwnjBMjnz — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2020

Read - Trump Gets Approval To Use $3.6 Biilion For Mexico Border Wall

Read - Trump Pulled Back As America Stood In Splendid Isolation On Iran

(With AP inputs)